Texas Longhorns Transfer Star Receives Elite Rating in EA Sports College Football 27

It wouldn't be a college football season without the Texas Longhorns taking part in the national spotlight. A season removed from mountains of expectations has now done a complete circle back to those same expectations.

Sports have turned into a what have you done for me lately event, which is fair given the money that exchanges hands now. But for the Longhorns, success on the football field was expected far before NIL.

With expectations like that, head coach Steve Sarkisian has to bring in the talent every season. Bringing talent to Austin hasn't been an issue, and the coaching staff is finding all kinds of success on the recruiting trail and through the transfer portal. One of the biggest additions to the team this season is former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles. Biles is a game-changer that will elevate Will Muschamp's unit. But what are the real expectations for Biles this season?

Well, if you take stock in the recent player rankings released by EA Sports regarding College Football 27, then Lognhorns fans should be really excited about Biles' potential.

Texas LB Rasheem Biles Viewed Highly by EA Sports

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Biles landed at number two on the list of top linebackers in the latest rankings for the iconic video game franchise with a 92 overall. Only Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins ranked ahead of Biles.

While Perkins has the same 92 overall rating, the folks at EA Sports did a deep dive on the skillsets, and apparently, Perkins has the edge.

Top 10 lbs pic.twitter.com/Gx6IZUKWbD — Is EA Sports College Football 27 Out (@IsItOutEa) June 25, 2026

No matter if Biles was first or second in the ratings, a grade like that will have fans dreaming of what this defense can look like this season with their top star.

Biles lining up on the same side of the ball as Colin Simmons is going to send shivers down the spine of every SEC quarterback.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo looks on from the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The SEC is where the big boys play, and now Biles is going to be showing he belongs in the most elite level of college football.

It's still a little while longer before the Longhorns take the field for their first game of the season against the Texas State Bobcats. The best way to pass the time might be playing as Biles in the college football video game. So if you decide to get the game, expect Biles to be one of the brightest stars on your defense if you play with the Longhorns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.