Longhorns Ended a Historical Streak vs. Oklahoma in Blowout Red River Win

The Oklahoma Sooners have been known nationally over the years as having one of the best offenses in college football

Even with the addition of new defensive-minded coach Brent Venables and the departure of offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley, the Sooners still averaged the second-most offensive yards per game (481.4) entering Saturday's Red River Showdown against the Texas Longhorns.

But the Sooners' reputation for offensive firepower was halted with force against Texas, as the Longhorns - who dominated en route to a 49-0 shutout win - ended OU's 167-game streak of scoring a touchdown, which was the longest active streak in the FBS.

The win also ended the Sooners' streak of 311 games without being shutout and was the first time Texas held OU to zero on the scoreboard since 1965.

OU didn't have its starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, as he remained in concussion protocol following a violent hit in the Sooners' loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Regardless, his absence is hardly a reason to take credit away from a Texas defense that was flying to the ball while totaling three sacks, 11 tackles-for-loss, and two interceptions.

The Sooners had just 11 first downs and were an abysmal 3 of 15 on third down. And despite trailing for the entire game, backup quarterback Davis Beville went just 6 of 12 passing for a lowly 39 yards.

A blowout of epic proportions took place Saturday in Dallas, something we'll likely never see in the rivalry again, at least not for another 60 years or so if history is any indication.

