Texas Longhorns OT Trevor Goosby Gets Major Health Update Ahead of Ohio State Matchup
Week one is finally here in the college football world, and after a tease of the beloved sports return this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns will finally take the stage this coming weekend against the defending national champions Ohio State Buckeyes.
There will be a lot of eyes on the Longhorns offense, as to how they operate with quarterback Arch Manning taking over the reigns from Quinn Ewers. Now though, Manning will get a big boost to his confidence as the Longhorns prepare to have left tackle Trevor Goosby available in the showdown.
Goosby suffered an injury scare during the last week of fall camp, but head coach Steve Sarkisian said he expects to have him back this weekend as the Longhorns prepare to travel to Columbus.
Talent At A Premium Position
Goosby returns to the Forty Acres as the expected starter at the left tackle position, in place of Cameron Williams who departed for the NFL after last season. He played in 15 games last season, including two starts, one against Georgia in the SEC Championship, and the other against Arizona State in the second round of the college football playoffs.
Despite his limited playing time, Goosby earned solid grades from PFF for his performance in 2024. Garnering an 80.8 for his pass protection, but left something to be desired with a run block grading of 61.3, the lowest of the three tackles that qualified among the Longhorns.
Tasked with protecting Manning's blindside, though, the coaching staff is high on the Melissa native to take the next step necessary in becoming a cornerstone of the offense. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman has been known for his athleticism and strength, earning a place on Bruce Feldman's "Freak List" after running a 10-yard sprint of 1.44 seconds. He also reached a max speed of 20 mph, further showing off the insane levels of athleticism he possesses.
Other coaches around the SEC also expect Goosby to have an outstanding season, after he was named to the third team All-SEC, that released over the past weekend. His fellow offensive lineman, DJ Campbell, was a first-team selection, and the two are expected to be the highlight of the Longhorns' offense.
Goosby adds a much-needed boost of confidence for week one as the Buckeyes will feature a talented defensive line, led by Kenyatta Jackson Jr., one of their best edge defenders.
The Longhorns will travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Buckeyes on Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. CT.