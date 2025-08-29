Texas Longhorns WR Could Make First-Career Start vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
In a season as long and as demanding as the one the Texas Longhorns have ahead, roster depth could prove essential to achieving consistent and decisive victories.
With wide receiver Emmett Mosley V already having endured an injury that will limit his Week 1 minutes, the Texas Longhorns will have an immediate opportunity to demonstrate the depth that exists within their roster.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone could get the chance to make his first-career start while establishing his in-game capabilities as a player to watch throughout the highly-anticipated matchup.
What to know about Parker Livingstone
Although he didn’t earn a substantial amount of playing time in 2024, Livingstone made quite the impact as a high school player.
The Lucas, Texas, native accumulated 115 receptions for 2,207 yards and 31 touchdowns during his three-year tenure as a varsity starter. He also earned all-district honors twice, and Rivals ranked him as the No. 149 player in his recruiting class, the No. 30 wide receiver and the No. 25 overall recruit in Texas.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 191 pounds, and he spent the past year further developing his game with the Longhorns.
Now, he will have the opportunity to establish himself as an offensive weapon and a reliable target for Manning during some of this season’s biggest moments.
A video of Livingstone catching a deep pass from Manning surfaced on the first day of training camp, demonstrating a level of chemistry between the two that could be put on display against the Buckeyes.
Other wide receivers like sophomore Ryan Wingo and junior DeAndre Moore Jr. are also probable to play hefty roles on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see how each of their dynamics with Manning start to take shape in these earlier moments in the season.
What else to look for from this offense
Manning and his wide receivers could account for a large part of the team’s overall offensive initiative on Saturday, but given that it’s the redshirt sophomore’s first game as the official starter, the Longhorns could also try to utilize their running backs to take some of the pressure off him.
CJ Baxter and Quintrevion Wisner will likely lead the charge in terms of the rushing game, which could help Texas extend their offensive drives.
The game kicks off in Ohio Stadium on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.