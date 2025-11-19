Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Loss to Georgia

Here’s a look at how the Texas Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) is tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) and defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) in the first half at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) is tackle by Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) and defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Heading into last Saturday’s important matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns had a golden opportunity to control their postseason destiny.

After Georgia found a way to break the dam and pour 35 points on the Longhorns, Texas’ destiny is now in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

With Texas now falling to 7-3, here is how the Longhorns graded out, according to PFF.

How PFF Graded the Texas Offense

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Texas’ offense struggled to get its wheels off the ground against the Bulldogs, only putting up 10 points.

When it came to PFF grades, running back Quintrevion Wisner received the highest overall grade for the Longhorns. He earned an 80.0 pass block grade, a 59.0 passing grade, a 77.2 run grade and a 59.4 run block grade.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ offense:

  • HB Quintrevion Wisner, 36 snaps, 73.7 (overall grade)
  • QB Arch Manning, 63 snaps, 72.4
  • WR Emmett Mosley V, 39 snaps, 70.0
  • LT Trevor Goosby, 63 snaps, 67.6
  • TE Jack Endries, 60 snaps, 65.2
  • RG DJ Campbell, 63 snaps, 64.2
  • RT Brandon Baker, 63 snaps, 63.7
  • WR DeAndre Moore Jr., 46 snaps, 62.3
  • WR Ryan Wingo, 47 snaps, 62.0
  • C Connor Robertson, 63 snaps, 61.7
  • HB CJ Baxter, 27 snaps, 60.0
  • WR Ryan Niblett, two snaps, 59.6
  • WR Parker Livingstone, 38 snaps, 58.9
  • WR Daylan McCutcheon, two snaps, 56.1
  • LG Cole Hutson, 63 snaps, 52.3
  • TE Jordan Washington, 18 snaps, 41.1

How PFF Graded the Texas Defense

Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson
Texas Longhorns defensive back Warren Roberson (24) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns struggled defensively against Georgia’s impressive offensive scheme.

Although he was in for just seven snaps, defensive end Justus Terry seemed to have success against the Bulldogs. Terry received a 91.8 rush defense grade, a 75.7 tackling grade and a 69.2 pass rush grade in the loss, leading the pack for the Longhorns.

Here are the snap counts and grades for the Longhorns’ defense:

  • DE Justus Terry, seven snaps, 92.8 (overall grade)
  • CB Warren Roberson, 13 snaps, 72.7
  • DT Hero Kanu, 38 snaps, 72.1
  • OLB Colin Simmons, 49 snaps, 72.0
  • DT Maraad Watson, 21 snaps, 71.2
  • DT Cole Brevard, 31 snaps, 68.6
  • CB Malik Muhammad, 58 snaps, 66.9
  • CB Graceson Littleton, 35 snaps, 65.5
  • SS Xavier Filsaime, nine snaps, 65.1
  • FS Derek Williams Jr., seven snaps, 63.9
  • MLB Ty’Anthony Smith, 36 snaps, 62.7
  • SS Jelani McDonald, 59 snaps, 61.7
  • FS Jonah Williams, six snaps, 61.5
  • MLB Anthony Hill Jr., 62 snaps, 61.5
  • CB Jaylon Guilbeau, 30 snaps, 61.5
  • CB Kade Phillips, 27 snaps, 61.2
  • OLB Brad Spence, 16 snaps, 60.6
  • DT Alex January, 35 snaps, 59.2
  • OLB Trey Moore, 38 snaps, 58.6
  • DE Ethan Burke, 20 snaps, 51.9
  • DE Zina Umeozulu, seven snaps, 51.7
  • DT Travis Shaw, 16 snaps, 51.5
  • MLB Liona Lefau, 29 snaps, 50.4
  • DE Lance Jackson, 11 snaps, 49.5
  • SS Michael Taaffe, 66 snaps, 46.2

