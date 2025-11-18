How Georgia Overwhelmed the Texas Longhorns In Athens
Texas had two paths to the College Football Playoff heading into Saturday’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs: Beat Georgia, win out, and be undeniable come selection time, or lose to Georgia, win out and hope that the selection committee feels like making history.
After falling to the Bulldogs 35-10, the Longhorns are no longer in control of their own destiny, thanks to Georgia finding a way to break the dam and expose the Texas defense.
On Monday, The Film Guy Network’s Brooks Austin broke down the film and determined what set Georgia apart.
You can watch the whole breakdown below:
Brooks Austin Breaks Down Texas vs Georgia
Off the bat, Texas star defensive end Colin Simmons made his presence felt by getting to Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton on the first play of the game. After that initial play, the Bulldogs made him a non-factor.
”They did a really, really good job, you’ll see today, of neutralizing this football player,” Austin said. “Not necessarily blocking him all the time, but throwing a lot of different things at him. Throwing a lot of jets across his face, throwing a lot of reads at him occasionally, running at him occasionally, throwing a chip occasionally, doing a lot of different things to not allow him to ever really get into the flow of the football game. I feel like everybody else has had a concerted effort to do one thing or the other, either run at him for four quarters or avoid him for four quarters… I thought Georgia did a really really good job of doing both of those at the same time.”
Although the Texas pass rush was able to keep Stockton under near constant duress, it was hard to tell based on some of the throws he was able to make.
”The ball placement on this kid has been superb this year,” Austin said. “That’s about as good as we could get.”
While the Bulldogs are an extremely talented team, Austin thinks the Texas loss is not just on the players. He revealed he thinks the Longhorns lost the chess match.
”I think it’s all scheme,” Austin said. ”I think it’s all sitting on the iPads during the break, saying ‘uh oh, here’s what we got, here’s what they’re doing.’”
The Longhorns get a chance to keep their season alive when they host a dangerous Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. CT.