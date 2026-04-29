Texas Longhorns Players Who Will Define the Season After NFL Draft Losses

The NFL Draft is officially over, meaning another wave of talented Longhorns has left the Forty Acres for Sundays.

Texas had six players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, with several more signing as undrafted free agents. The Longhorns have become one of the nation’s best programs at producing NFL talent under head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that comes the annual challenge of replacing it.

But while the departures are significant, the 2026 season will be defined by the players who stay. These four Longhorns will have the biggest say in whether Texas remains a national title threat.

Colin Simmons, Edge

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) kneels on the field during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Yes, Trey Moore and Anthony Hill Jr. are gone, but that does not mean the front seven is in trouble — not with Colin Simmons still in Austin.

Simmons has already established himself as one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the country. As a freshman, he recorded nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss while becoming the first Longhorn to win the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year Award. He followed that with a 12-sack sophomore season.

He is the centerpiece of Texas’ pass rush now. The Longhorns should expect him to be an impending force on the edge, and if he keeps trending upward, a first-round NFL future feels inevitable.

Ty'Anthony Smith, Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You unfortunately can not just casually replace Anthony Hill Jr., but Smith looks poised to step into Hill’s green-dot role.

Smith quietly broke out last season with 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Now, he returns to the Forty Acres with the responsibility of anchoring the middle of the defense.

Texas trusts him enough to give him the MIKE role, and while he may not replicate everything Hill brought, he has the tools to be a disruptive force.

Brandon Baker, Right Guard

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With DJ Campbell gone, Baker will look to take over right guard after moving over from right tackle.

Last season, Baker started all 13 games at right tackle after winning the job in fall camp. He allowed no sacks and just two quarterback hits, proving he could hold his own on the edge. But his combination of size, footwork and athleticism may actually make him an even better fit on the interior.

The move should allow Texas to maximize his strengths while adding more mobility to the offensive line. Going against physical defensive linemen like Hero Kanu, Ian Geffrard and Zion Williams during spring practice has only helped prepare him for the brutality of SEC interior play.

Baker may not be DJ Campbell, but he has all the tools to make that transition smooth.

Jelani McDonald, Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) scratches his helmet after making a tackle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Out of the returners in the group, McDonald has the potential to become one of the most impactful players in the secondary.

Heading into his senior season, McDonald is expected to take another major leap after a breakout junior year in which he started all 13 games and totaled 80 tackles, including 49 solo stops. He showed the versatility to play in the box, over the top and even in the slot, making him one of the most valuable chess pieces on the defense.

With Michael Taaffe now in the NFL, McDonald will be asked to help fill both the production and leadership void left behind, and he arguably brings even more physical upside near the line of scrimmage.

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