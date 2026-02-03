Texas Longhorns Post-Transfer Portal Depth Chart: Offensive Line

After a rough year in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, it came as no secret that the Texas Longhorns would address the offensive line through the transfer portal.

The exit of right guard DJ Campbell, who started all 13 games in 2025 and 43 games as a Longhorn, and departures of other pieces to the portal, including Nick Brooks and Connor Stroh, only added to that sentiment, with reinforcements required to return the line to potency.

While it took time for the Longhorns to find their solution, they have seemed to have done so, adding three linemen through the portal — two of whom are expected to start on the right side of the unit. Here is the expected two-deep depth chart for Texas' offensive line following college football's transfer portal window:

Left Tackle

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1st String: Trevor Goosby (entering his redshirt junior season)

2nd String: Brandon Baker (entering junior season)

Goosby returns to the Forty Acres to again protect the blindside of redshirt junior quarterback Arch Manning. Goosby underwent shoulder surgery recently and is expected to miss the winter and some of spring practices, though there is no long-term concern, per the team.

Before announcing he would come back to Texas for another season, Goosby was a highly-touted NFL Draft prospect, potentially projecting as a first-round selection.

With 15 starts under his belt, he is an important returner for head coach Steve Sarkisian on the offensive line and should remain a consistent force on the exterior.

Left Guard

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker (73) before a game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images | Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

1st String: Brandon Baker

2nd String: Dylan Sikorski (entering redshirt sophomore season)

Baker, whose listed as the left tackle backup above, is expected to take over the left guard position with the adjustments made to the offensive line personnel through the transfer portal.

After serving as the right tackle backup to Cameron Williams in 2024, Baker took over the spot in 2025, starting all 13 games. Through projecting at left guard, Baker could also find himself at right guard, depending on coaching preference. But with a potential move to left tackle looming after Goosby's departure, left guard could make sense. At 6-4 and 308 pounds, Baker has the size to make the switch from tackle to guard very achievable.

Sikorski will serve as the backup at the position after transferring in from Oregon State. He started six out of 10 games played in 2025, making him a valuable depth piece and a candidate to compete for snaps.

Center

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1st String: Connor Robertson (entering redshirt senior season)

2nd String: Jackson Christian (entering redshirt freshman season)

Alongside Goosby, Robertson is another Longhorn who has decided to return to Austin for the 2026 season. After stepping in for the injured Cole Hutson at center in the middle of the season, Robertson kept the starting job once Hutson came back, resulting in Hutson's move to left guard.

Robertson has appeared in 31 games in his four seasons at Texas, with his eight starts all coming in 2025. Behind him will be Jackson Christian, who did not make an appearance as a true freshman this past season.

Right Guard

A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

1st String: Laurence Seymore (entering graduate season, with waiver pending)

2nd String: Jaydon Chatman (entering redshirt junior season)

Seymore comes to the Longhorns after allowing just one sack in 658 pass protection snaps across the last two seasons, per OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel. He earned second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele in 2025 at Western Kentucky. Seymore spent two seasons at each of Akron and Miami before joining the Hilltoppers.

Seymore is still waiting on an extension of eligibility waiver for a sixth season to be approved, though there is confidence it will go through.

"He will be working with the UT compliance department but we are optimistic his case will be approved," Seymore's agent Derek Lora said, according to Inside Texas' Joe Cook.

In the case that he is not approved, his absence would complicate things, with Sikorski and Chatman as the primary depth pieces. Assuming it does, however, Seymore is a huge addition for the Longhorns in the interior of their line.

Right Tackle

Temple offensive lineman Melvin Siani (70) sits next to a penalty flag in the second half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

1st String: Melvin Siani (entering redshirt senior season)

2nd String: Andre Cojoe (entering redshirt junior season)

Siani provides an immediate boost at Texas' right tackle spot after starting all 13 games for Wake Forest this past season.

He did not allow a sack while playing a team-high 914 snaps, per the Demon Deacons' athletics page. Siani rates as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 28 player overall in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, sitting as the third-highest-ranked acquisition for the Longhorns in the portal.

He spent two seasons at Temple before heading to Wake Forest and brings even more experience to round out the Longhorns' offensive line unit. Cojoe, returning for his fourth season at Texas, is expected to serve as the understudy.