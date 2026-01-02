Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land New Star RB From Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal now open, the Texas Longhorns are expected to get active when it comes to adding new faces to the roster.

There's no secret that Texas will need to add to its running back room for the 2026 season after multiple departures at the position, with Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter being the most notable exits.

And though nothing is official yet, it appears the Longhorns could be right on the brink of landing their starting running back for next season.

Texas Predicted to Land Louisville RB Isaac Brown

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

247Sports logged a predicton Thursday night for the Longhorns to land Louisville running back Isaac Brown out of the portal, a major development for Texas as Steve Sarkisian and the coaching begin the process of adding new faces to the roster.

Brown elected to transfer with a "do not contact" tag, implying that he could already be in talks with other schools about a potential deal.

A Miami, FL. native, some expect Brown to target a return home and join the Miami Hurricanes next season if things with Texas fall through, but for now, it appears the Longhorns are in the lead to land him.

In two seasons at Louisville, Brown posted 266 carries for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns along with 43 catches for 200 yards and another score.

During that span, he finished with 11 100-yard rushing games, including a 200-yard performance in a win over Boston College this season. As a true freshman in 2024, he had 165 carries for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Louisville Cardinals running back Isaac Brown reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Brown has lost four fumbles in his career, something that the Texas coaching staff will certainly look to address if he indeed ends up with the Longhorns. Regardless, the talent is there with Brown, and he would be joining a program that's become labeled by some as "RBU" with the amount of NFL-level talent at running back being produced in Austin over the years.

Though Texas fans have been focused on the Longhorns getting Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh, he has yet to enter the portal despite the head coaching change.

Despite Texas adding former Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, a move that some felt made Baugh coming to Austin almost inevitable, New Florida coach Jon Sumrall could be working his magic to keep the star ball carrier in Gainesville.

Time will tell how it all plays out for Texas, but things are trending in the right direction for the Longhorns to land their new lead running back for the 2026 season with hopes of making it back to the College Football Playoff.