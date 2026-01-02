Texas Longhorns Receive Major Roster News for Next Season

The Texas Longhorns are getting a major boost to their wide receiving corps for next season.

About 24 hours after the win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, the Longhorns received a key roster retention, as OnTexasFootball reported that wide receiver Emmett Mosley V is returning next season.

The news came shortly after it was reported that wide receiver Parker Livingstone would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Texas.

Emmett Mosley's Return is Significant for Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mosley had five catches for 51 yards against Michigan on Wednesday before exiting with a lower-body injury. He eventually returned to the sidelines with a walking boot and crutches, though he will now have the offseason to heal up.

Regardless of what Texas does at wide receiver in the portal this offseason, getting Mosley back for another year is big for the Longhorns.

After playing his freshman season at Stanford, Mosley transferred to Texas prior to the 2025 campaign but missed the first four games due to injury.

But once he stepped onto the field, it was obvious he was going to play a major role for Arch Manning and the offense.

He made his season debut in the SEC opener against the Florida Gators, posting two catches for 40 yards.

He then started to find his rhythm and often looked like Texas' best receiver at points during conference play. Mosley V had four catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win over Mississippi State, including the game-winning score in overtime.

Mosley ends his first year as a Longhorn with 28 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian heaped major praise on Mosley during the regular season. Given that he is not yet draft eligible, he was likely near the top of the list for the coaching staff when it came to potential roster retentions.

"Obviously, he's [Mosley] an elite blocker, but it really gives you that third receiver that has some length to him and a guy with experience," Sarkisian said. "Those three guys (with Wingo and Livingstone) give you a little something different, and we're starting to formulate that group we have."

"I love Emmett as a player," Sarkisian said. "I wish we had him in the first four games of the season. He was a very dynamic player for Stanford a year ago. He's a guy who has length. He has very good hands. He's sudden. He's a really good route runner."