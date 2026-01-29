Here's Why the Texas Longhorns Could Be Facing an Uphill Climb in 2026

It's no secret that playing in the SEC is one of the toughest tasks for a team in the country, and pairing that with an out-of-conference schedule that is actually challenging, and each week turns into a gauntlet.

For the Texas Longhorns, that isn't a nightmare scenario, but rather their reality for the 2026 football season.

With the number one ranked toughest schedule for next season based off of last years power ratings, they are staring down the toughest road to the College Football Playoff in the country, in a pivitol season for head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Roster Built With Depth

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark (6) gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns knew when they joined the SEC, moving away from the Big 12 schedule, that the strength of their opponents would increase exponentially. Pairing that with the second half of their matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes, though, and the Longhorns quickly find themselves staring down the toughest schedule in the country.

With only two non-power four games on the schedule, the first and third week of the season, the Longhorns host the Buckeyes between them. By the end of September, they are thrown into conference play with a road trip to Neyland Stadium to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns faced a tough schedule this previous season, with a road trip to the Buckeyes to kick off the season, but with new faces on the schedule this year such as the Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, and the LSU Tigers, they will face a notable change in competition.

Their opponents' win percentage for the 2025 season was 53.4 percent, and now their opponents' average win percentage for the 2026 season increases nearly one whole win to 620 percent. The Longhorns are better prepared for that now though, having revamped their roster through additions from the transfer portal.

2026 schedules are all set for power conference teams:



Toughest (per last year's power ratings):

Texas

Oklahoma

Kentucky



Weakest:

Virginia

Texas Tech

Houston — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) January 27, 2026

With a talented backfield, an improved offensive line, and one of the best receiving cores in the country, year two of Arch Manning should be explosive, and it will need to be with the gauntlet they will face for the year.

The Longhorns won't be the only team with a tough schedule, as the second and third teams in terms of the toughest schedule, according to last year's power ratings, are the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kentucky Wildcats.

A theme emerges, with the SEC being a true week in and week out test for teams, but now in year three the Longhorns seem equipped to handle the challenge.

