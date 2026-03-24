Another Texas Longhorns WR Undergoes Surgery

The Texas Longhorns are back from spring break and getting into the full swing of spring practice ahead of the 2026.

A few notable names have been limited during the start of spring practice after offseason surgery, most notably quarterback Arch Manning.

But now, two more members of the offense are set to miss time after undergoing surgical procedures of their own.

Steve Sarkisian Shares Texas Longhorns Injury Update

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media ahead of the team's Pro Day on Tuesday and announced that wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and offensive lineman Kaden Scherer underwent surgeries and will miss the rest of spring practice.

Other Longhorns that have undergone surgery this offseason include linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (shoulder), wide receivers Ryan Wingo (wrist) and Emmett Mosley V (ankle), offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (shoulder) and safety Xavier Filsaime (shoulder).

Sarkisian added that both Lockett and Scherer suffered lower-body injuries, but that Lockett should be back for summer workouts.

"Kaliq Lockett had to have surgery last week, so he'll be down the rest of spring as well as Kaden Scherer," Sarkisian said. "So, you know, that's part of our sport unfortunately. Both surgeries went well, and we will get them back. We'll get Kaliq back earlier than Kaden, but we'll get Kaliq back here, ready to go for the summer."

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end T.J. Guy during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lockett sat the bench for most of his freshman year last season but ended up coming through in a major way in the final game of 2025. In the 41-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl, Lockett finished with two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

The scoring grab, which marked the first of his college career, came on a 30-yard pass down the right sideline from Arch Manning with 6:54 to play. It gave Texas a 27-24 lead and the Longhorns never looked back.

Lockett finished the 2035 season with five catches for 47 yards and the score. He appeared in five games, including the home win over Vanderbilt.

With Lockett out while Wingo and Mosley continue to work their way back, the Texas wide receiving corps will look a bit incomplete during spring practice. Fortunately for the Longhorns, the start of the season is still over six months away, giving everyone time to heal up.

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