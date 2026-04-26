Texas Longhorns Projected Starting CB After Jaylon Guilbeau Goes Undrafted

The Texas Longhorns are experiencing some notable changes in the secondary this offseason after missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2025.

One of those key departures was cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after four seasons with the Longhorns. He played in 43 career games and received 27 starts during his time at Texas.

But despite having dreams of hearing his name get called, Guilbeau went undrafted before signing an UDFA deal with the Carolina Panther shortly after. With Guilbeau now officially set to begin his NFL journey, it's worth taking an updated look at where the Texas cornerback room stands headed into next season.

Texas Longhorns Starting CB Rotation Appears Set

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Texas having recently wrapped up spring camp, fans have a decent sense of where things stand on the cornerback depth chart headed into the fall.

Guilbeau was a consistent starter for the Longhorns during the 2025 season, posting 40 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. However, there's some significant changes for Texas' first-team defense under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

The Longhorns will be led by Rutgers transfer cornerback Bo Mascoe, who will start the year as the team's best coverage corner. He can play both outside and inside, though Graceson Littleton will likely be Texas' nickel/STAR after shining as a true freshman last season.

Kade Phillips, who took over for a benched Guilbeau toward the end of the regular season, joined Littleton as a true freshman and will be expected to take a notable leap next year.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Those three players will headline the cornerback room but Kobe Black, Warren Roberson and Wardell Mack are all set to have key depth roles and will certainly be relied upon to take significant snaps throughout the season.

Along with Guilbeau, the Longhorns are also losing Malik Muhammad, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears. He started 29 games in three seasons at Texas and became the team's unquestioned CB1 by his junior year.

Though Gilbeau went undrafted, the Longhorns have had a cornerback get selected in three straight drafts. The Denver Broncos took Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 overall pick last year while Ryan Watts was taken in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

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