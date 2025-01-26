Texas Longhorns Projected to Land 2026 Four-Star DB
The Texas Longhorns are always looking to land more talent. Steve Sarkisian has been a top-tier recruiting head coach and he continues to bring in top player after top player.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, Texas has been projected to end up landing yet another talented piece for the defense.
On3 Sports reporter Steve Wiltfong has predicted that four-star 2026 safety Chace Calicut will end up landing with the Longhorns.
Calicut is a very intriguing prospect. He has top-tier potential in the secondary and could be a huge get for the Texas defense.
Hailing from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas, Calicut is ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2026 class. He has also been ranked No. 17 among all safeties in the class and is the No. 204 prospect in the nation.
Among the list of other teams who have pursued Calicut are SMU, LSU, and Tennessee. The Longhorns have faced heavy competition for him, but they seem to be pulling ahead.
Hopefully, Sarkisian is able to get something done and receive an official commitment from Calicut.
As the Longhorns continue building for the future, they have done an excellent job of balancing both high school recruiting and adding players via the transfer portal.
Looking ahead to the future, Texas appears to be a team that could be a contender year in and year out. For as long as they continue operating the way they have been over the last few years, the Longhorns are going to remain a top-tier team.
All of that being said, there have been no reports about when Calicut could make his decision. At this point in time, a prediction has been made, but Texas still needs to get the job done and grab an official commitment from him.
