Texas Ex Xavier Worthy to Play with 'Chip' on Shoulder vs Buffalo Bills
For the fourth time in the past five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will meet in the playoffs. This time it will be for the AFC Championship in the latest installment of a series that has provided some postseason classics. This game will provide a little bit more motivation beyond that history for Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy.
The Chiefs selected the former Texas Longhorns star receiver with the No. 28 overall pick in last April's NFL Draft. However, that selection by the Chiefs came only after the Bills traded the pick to their postseason foe. The trade was despite the fact the Bills ended up taking former Florida State receiver Keon Coleman with the No. 33 overall pick.
“I take it as a blessing. I feel like it’s a sign that they didn’t want me,” Worthy said of the Bills' decision to pass on him. “I’m going to play with a chip on my shoulder. This game means a little bit more. Obviously it’s the AFC championship game, but this is a team that traded their pick away to get somebody else.”
So far, it has been the Chiefs' rookie receiver who has experienced more success early in his career. The former Longhorn will enter Saturday's matchup with 638 yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions while playing in 17 games.
Meanwhile, Coleman has 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. Coleman played in just 12 games for the Bills this season as he missed time with an injury.
And while it is way too early to say that the Bills regret passing on Worthy. The Texas Ex will have his chance to certainly make them regret essentially handing him to the Chiefs with a strong performance Sunday.
Kickoff inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. CT as Worthy and the Chiefs will look to get one step closer to winning a historic Super Bowl three-peat.
