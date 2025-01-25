Pittsburgh Steelers Urged to ‘Take A Chance’ on Texas Longhorns Star
At this point in time, no one knows what to expect for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Prior to the start of the 2024 college football season, Ewers was expected to compete for being a top-10 pick. Now, there are some who think that he could fall into the second round.
Despite the uncertainty, Ewers has made the confident decision to go ahead and enter the draft. He could have come back for one more year in college to try and boost his draft stock, but he is ready to make the jump now.
With that being said, a new projection has come out about Ewers that would see him go to a very intriguing suitor in the first round.
Brad Menendez of Draft Countdown has projected that Ewers will end up being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 21 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
"The Steelers take a chance on Quinn Ewers, hoping he can be their long-term solution at quarterback. He has the talent, but his health and development will be key," Menendez wrote.
If he were selected by the Steelers, Ewers would have a chance to compete for playing time early on in his career. Pittsburgh has a very murky future ahead of them at quarterback.
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both set to hit fee agency this offseason. It seems likely that the Steelers will look to re-sign Wilson, but he isn't going to be a long-term option for Pittsburgh.
Ewers could end up being a starting quarterback in the next couple of years.
During the 2024 college football season, Ewers ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
While it wasn't his best season, Ewers still played well. He has put himself in a position where he could end up being a first round pick.
All of that being said, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Steelers are certainly a team to keep an eye on as a potential suitor.
