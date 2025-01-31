Texas Longhorns Finish with Four 5-Star Prospects in Final 2025 Recruiting Rankings
With early signing day in the rearview mirror and national signing day just a week away, the 2025 recruiting class is all but officially wrapped up. This means for the Texas Longhorns they have secured the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.
This was further confirmed by On3.com Thursday when they unveiled their final player rankings for the 2025 class. The final rankings saw Texas bring in two of the top 15 and four inside the top 32 players in the nation according to On3.
The 25-player class is headlined by five-star edge rusher Lance Jackson, who is the nation's fifth-best player. The Texarkana, Texas, native ranks only behind Bryce Underwood (Michigan), Keelon Russell (Alabama), Elijah Griffin (Georgia), and Will Black (Notre Dame).
Meanwhile, Jonah Williams, the five-star safety is already on campus as he prepares to play for Texas baseball as well. Was the second-highest-ranked Longhorn at No. 15 nationally.
Kade Phillips, the five-star defensive back came in at No. 21, and Eljiah Barnes, the five-star linebacker rounded out the top-32 for the Longhorns.
After falling one game short of making their first appearance in their first national championship game in over a decade, the Longhorns will hope that this top-ranked class can take them one step closer to reaching the ultimate goal.
