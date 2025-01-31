Arch Manning Carrying Patrick Mahomes Level Expectations, Says Analyst
Arch Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2025. Finally, all of the hype that has surrounded the young quarterback will get to be seen on the field.
Of course, with all of the hype comes a lot of pressure. Manning is expected to be a superstar right off the bat to begin his first year as a starting college quarterback.
While the hype and pressure is high, Manning is capable of handling it. He grew up in a position to see and learn from great quarterbacks. His uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, have both starred at the NFL level.
Now, it's Arch's turn to prove what he's capable of and earn his way into the NFL.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy spoke out about Manning. He thinks that the Texas quarterback is worthy of the hype, but he's also honest about the fact that Manning has a lot of weight on his shoulders.
“Look, Arch has a heavy burden. Let’s just acknowledge. Because I think us as American sports fans, we acknowledge, we see the last name Manning, and we think he’s the next great American quarterback,” McElroy said. “He’s the guy that is best positioned to challenge Patrick Mahomes at the next level, because why wouldn’t he be? That’s what I think people think.”
McElroy continued forward, sharing his belief that a little bit too much is being expected from the young Longhorns' star.
“Now, I don’t know if that’s fair, because Arch needs to be Arch,” McElroy said. “He’s not today Peyton. He’s not today Eli. He just needs to be himself, and that’s a really heavy burden to deal with.”
Simply dropping in the statement that Manning is "best positioned to challenge Patrick Mahomes" shows just how much pressure Manning is facing.
No matter where he turns, Manning is expected to be a superstar and a No. 1 overall pick. Hopefully, he can remain grounded, focused, and confident regardless of what is thrown his way in 2025.
It is going to be very interesting to see what kind of season Manning has. He is expected to burst onto the scene as a Heisman Trophy favorite, which he could do, but the expectations need to be dropped down just a bit.
He will still be a first-year starter.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Manning to live up to the hype. He now has his opportunity to become the next great Manning quarterback.
