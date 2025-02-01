Barryn Sorrell Earns 2025 Senior Bowl Honor
After a standout 2024 season, Texas defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, before heading to the pros, Sorrell is participating in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Senior Bowl reunited top players in the country to perform in front of NFL coaches. The invitees are separated in two teams, the National and the American, similarly to the professional league divisions. Sorrell is a member of the American team, alongside Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Georgia's Trevor Etienne.
Originally, Sorrell was among five Longhorns in the event, but Alfred Collins, Andrew Mukuba, Gunnar Helm and Vernon Broughton all eventually opted out of participating.
As the sole Longhorn representative, Sorrell has been making an impression. Sorrell was named the top defensive lineman on the American squad following a vote from vote from an offensive lineman group at the Practice Player-of-the-Week awards ceremony today.
“As a competitive player, I want to be the best,” Sorrell said, per a Dallas Cowboys release. “I’m just coming out here to show that I’m a competitive player. I can do things in the run game and I can do things in the pass game. That was my main thing, just coming out here and showing these coaches that I’m a leader, I’m a winner, and I’m a competitor.”
Sorrell had 651 defensive snaps in Texas' run to the College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2024.
The Senior Bowl will take place at the Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. central time.
