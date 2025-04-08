Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Signs New Massive NIL Deal
Ahead of his first year as Texas' starting quarterback, Arch Manning signed a new NIL deal with Vuori Clothing.
Vuori is an activewear company based in California and announced its partnership with Manning through a social media post earlier today. Manning leads the nation in NIL valuation and already has deals with Uber and Red Bull.
"Vuori is excited to announce Arch Manning, college football player, as the newest Vuori Athlete. From his outstanding work ethic on and off the field to his unique ability to stay true to himself despite his rising status, our new athlete Arch Manning embodies what winning really means to us: a passion to perform, and an inner knowing that true strength starts within," Vuori's main account wrote in a collaborative post with Manning.
The multiple deals come after Arch's grandfather Archie Manning revealed he told his grandson not to engage with partnerships until he took the starting role at Texas. Manning got his first start against the ULM Warhawks last season after starter Quinn Ewers suffered an injury against UTSA.
Manning started a couple of games for the Longhorns and got extended action in more. However, when Ewers came back, he returned to the bench. At the end of the season, as Texas fell to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Ewers officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, finally starting the "Arch Manning era" at the Forty Acres.
Even as the second string quarterback, Manning was one of the biggest names in college football, and as Texas rematches national champions Ohio State in Columbus in late August, he will finally be able to prove the hype.