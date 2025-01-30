Texas QB Arch Manning Listed Among College Football 'Break Out Stars' in 2025
A new era of college football is currently en route with the start of winter conditioning and championship predictions already surfacing, with the Texas Longhorns expected to lead the charge this season.
Texas will be entering arguably one of the most captivating eras in program history with the rise of sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, who Bleacher Report claims to be one of the top former five-star recruits to play a larger role in 2025.
"There won't be a more scrutinized player or one who will receive more hype in 2025," Bleacher Report wrote. "So far, he looks like he has all the trappings of superstardom, and even if his time starting in Austin spans just one season, it could be a big one. The Longhorns have all the pieces to make a national championship run, and expectations won't falter at all with Manning taking over. Everybody is excited to see what he can do."
Manning looks primed to fill the shoes of departing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will head to the NFL Draft this April after a three-year tenure with the Longhorns. As a backup, Manning found his way onto the field to replace Ewers early against UTSA and would later start against ULM and the team's first SEC opponent, Mississippi State. Manning threw for nearly 1,000 yards and completed 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns this season and tacked on 108 rushing yards and four running touchdowns.
Bleacher Report also named former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook to the list, which may come as a surprise seeing as he was removed from the Washington Huskies after transferring from Texas and remains uncommitted. However, during his two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook had 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns, so his history might be overshadowed by his talent wherever he lands.
The anticipation to see Manning in action continues to grow each week, and the future starter has already landed himself an attractive NIL deal with Red Bull to further add to the hype.
