Former Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Praises Miami Dolphins' Coaching Style
With the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins settled on choosing Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is expected to start the 2025 season as the team's third-string quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.
Ewers started out as a high prospect for the draft, but inconsistent play and an abdominal injury early in the 2024 season saw him slip tremendously on the draft charts, almost not even making to the draft board at all.
And the pressure looming from Arch Manning standing in the shadows, ready to take that spot, had to be a little intimidating for the Southlake native.
But alas, he persevered, and Steve Sarkisian continued to have faith in him, all the way until the CFP semifinal loss against Ohio State.
"The Quarterback Position Is Hard."
Truer words have never been spoken, and though players like Joe Burrow and Josh Allen make playing quarterback look like a breeze, the number of motions they're going through on every snap is truly mind-blowing and when you stop and think about what being a quarterback entails aside from just throwing the ball to a receiver, including off-field leadership, it can be one of the toughest jobs in professional sports.
Luckily for the rookie Ewers, the Dolphins' coaching staff has been good on giving him small boosts of encouragement.
"They do a great job on coaching how they want to coach," Ewers told the media Wednesday after practice. "The quarterback position is hard because I feel like all quarterbacks have big egos and whatnot, so they try not to damage it but, I'm cool with how they're coaching. I like it."
That is certainly something you want to hear out of a quarterback, and especially a rookie one at that. Anything different, and you might have another Aaron Rodgers situation on your hands, where the signal caller will go to drastic measures to make everything on the team just the way that they like it, regardless of experience level, showcasing the big ego that Ewers spoke of above.
And obviously, the quarterback will still have to earn his stripes as he continues to go through training camps and preps for the season, but with how the Texan has talked about the helpfulness of the Dolphins coaches and even his fellow quarterbacks in Tagovailoa and Wilson, it seems to be an environment that is embracing his presence, and one that he will surely thrive in once his name is called to be under center for head coach Mike McDaniel.