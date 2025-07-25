Former Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Shines at Miami Dolphins Training Camp
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is out to prove the doubters wrong as he begins his rookie season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
A seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ewers experienced a significant slide down the board but could already be showing the Dolphins that they got a potential steal in the final round of the draft.
At Day 2 of Dolphins training camp on Friday, Ewers reportedly put his elite arm on display, a positive step toward potentially earning the backup quarterback role over Zach Wilson behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Quinn Ewers Made "Big-Time Throws" at Practice
According to David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Ewers put on a show during live team drills, hardly looking like a typical seventh-round rookie in the process.
"Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers had a strong third practice of training camp. Made several impressive, big-time throws," Furones wrote on X.
The Dolphins even shared a clip of Ewers completing a tough pass in traffic over the middle to wide receiver Dee Eskridge.
That wasn't the only nice throw Ewers had during the session. Per Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Ewers completed several passes to former SEC receivers Andrew Armstrong (Arkansas) and Theo Wease Jr. (Missouri) all while showing he's learning from his own mistakes.
"Through OTAs, minicamp and training camp, Ewers has seemed to learn quickly and not make the same mistake twice," Perkins wrote.
Quinn Ewers Seizing Opportunity
During Dolphins rookie minicamp, Ewers emphasized that he's taking nothing for granted while earning his way onto the roster.
"Just take advantage of every opportunity because there's a lot of guys out there right now, and everyone's fighting for the same job, and we're all competitive, but it's cool at the same time," Ewers said. "At the end of the day, some of these guys are gonna end up being teammates with us but you gotta earn the job and earn the trust of those guys as well. So it's been cool."
Ewers will have to keep momentum rolling when the lights get brighter during the preseason if he wants to claim the backup job. Miami will begin its three-game exhibition slate at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 10 before matchups on the road against the Detroit Lions (Aug. 16) and at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars (Aug. 23).
The Dolphins will then open up Week 1 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.