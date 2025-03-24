Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Sets Visits With Cowboys, Other Teams
On the eve of the Texas Longhorns' pro day, there's arguably no player with more intrigue than quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Sure, there are multiple Longhorns players who will go before Ewers, including a trio of likely first-rounders. However, Ewers is a bit of a wild card, with his projections being all over the place in the middle rounds.
Despite those wildly varying projections, quite a few teams have confirmed interest in Ewers.
According to Reports from SI's Albert Breer, Ewers will have top-30 visits with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders in the near future. He will also reportedly meet with the Raiders and New York Jets at Tuesday's pro day, and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
The plan is for him to meet with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders today and have dinner with the New Orleans Saints brass tonight, with all three teams expected to send big crews to Austin," wrote Breer. "He already has (top-30) visits set up with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Raiders for early April.
Pro Football Talk adds that the visit with the Cowboys will not count as one of their top-30 visits as Ewers is a "local prospect," but the Raiders and Colts visits will count as one of theirs.
All of the teams Ewers is set to speak with have some need at quarterback. For example, the Cowboys need a new backup to Dak Prescott after losing Cooper Rush and Trey Lance in free agency and have suggested they could look to find one in the draft. The Colts could look to bring in more competition for Anthony Richardson, even after signing Daniel Jones. Meanwhile, the Raiders could look for a rookie to develop behind new starter Geno Smith.
Ewers' final season at Texas was a bit of a disappointment, as oblique and ankle injuries limited him throughout the year. NFL teams want to see him play like the quarterback who dominated in road games against Alabama and Michigan, rather than what they saw most of last season.