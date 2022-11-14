WATCH: Off With the Mullet! Quinn Ewers Fan Has Funny Reaction to Longhorns Loss vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns left a lot out on the field Saturday in Austin during an ugly 17-10 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs.

A Quinn Ewers lookalike apparently left her fake mullet outside of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as well.

Lauren Cowling, a content creator for Bookit Sports and a Texas fan who has previously gone viral for funny videos where she dresses up as the Longhorns starting quarterback with a mullet, jersey and all, gave up (jokingly) on her attempt to dress like Ewers following Saturday's loss.

Tossing the fake wig and jersey on the ground outside the walls of DKR, she adequately represented how Texas fans collectively felt after the offense failed to capitalize on a resounding performance by the Longhorns defense. Ewers, in particular, was victim to much of the blame.

Cowling replied saying that the video was meant as nothing more than a harmless joke, but some might feel that Ewers' poor performance was nothing to joke about.

The young quarterback had an abysmal night against a TCU defense that never allowed the Texas offense to find any kind of rhythm. Ewers' shaky play was partly to blame, as he finished just 17 of 39 passing for 171 yards and a pick while making numerous mistakes that won't show up in the box score.

He was overthrowing receiver Xavier Worthy on numerous throws, but was picked off in double coverage when he finally under-threw a long ball to his top receiver.

Ewers also missed running back Bijan Robinson wide open on a wheel route in the fourth quarter that stung even more once the Horns failed to convert on 4th and goal a few plays later.

Along with winning out, the Longhorns need a ton to go their way during the final weeks of the season if they want any shot at qualifying for second place in the Big 12 and a spot in the conference title game.

And in order to do so, they'll need Ewers to do a complete 180, starting with Saturday on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4).

