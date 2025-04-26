Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders Go Undrafted on Day 2 of NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft came and went Friday night in Green Bay, and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers did not hear his name called.
Headed into Day 3 on Saturday, Ewers now joins Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as notable names still on the board for Rounds 4-7. Some potential quarterback-needy teams included the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers but none elected to take a swing on Ewers or Sanders during Day 2 festivities.
After Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans, No. 1 overall) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants, No. 25 overall) were the only two quarterbacks taken in the first round, the New Orleans Saints were met with mixed reviews by taking Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round at No. 40 overall.
Then, to the surprise of some, the Seahawks and Browns both chose to pass on Ewers and instead used third-round picks to select Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, respectively.
Three rounds completed and five quarterbacks off the board, but Ewers and Sanders will still have to wait their turn. The Raiders could be a team to watch for a quarterback near the start of the fourth round at No. 108 overall. Pittsburgh also has a fourth-round pick at No. 123 overall.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media recently and talked about his feelings ahead of the draft, particularly as it pertained to Ewers.
"The quarterback thing, obviously, just because of my history, it kind of hits home a little bit differently, but I surely want every position group to have guys getting drafted," Sarkisian said. " ... Quinn is going to make a great pro, and now we've got to recreate it here with Arch (Manning) and then Trey (Owens) and KJ (Lacey), so it's all part of the process, but I'm proud of Quinn. He's worked really hard. Somebody's going to get a very good player on that front."
Once Ewers is drafted, he'll join offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (New Orleans Saints, No. 9 overall), cornerback Jahdae Barron (Denver Broncos, No. 20 overall), wide receiver Matthew Golden (Green Bay Packers, No. 23 overall), defensive tackle Alfred Collins (San Francisco 49ers, No. 43 overall), safety Andrew Mukuba (Philadelphia Eagles, No. 64 overall) and defensive tackle Vernon Broughton (New Orleans Saints, No. 71 overall) as Longhorns that have heard their name called.
Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins at 11 a.m. CT.