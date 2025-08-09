Texas Longhorns Ranked Among Programs with Most 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
Under coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns have positioned themselves as one of the country's most elite talent-producing programs and showed that this offseason with a school-record 12 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Heading into this season, the Longhorns are "again stocked with talent," as ESPN's Jordan Reid puts it. From talks with scouting sources, Reid crafted a "cheat sheet" of college football teams that NFL fans should watch for 2026 draft prospects, breaking 12 programs down into three tiers.
He has Texas as his final team in Tier 1, behind the likes of Penn State, Clemson and Oregon. In his article, Reid predicts the Longhorns to have two first-round picks and 12 total selections in 2026.
What Longhorns are mentioned?
Reid declares linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. the "top prospect to know" on Texas, with Hill receiving high first-round projections. Reid does go on to say that "scouts want to see more consistency with his tackling and vision in run defense" this season ahead of him turning pro.
He names offensive tackle Trevor Goosby the "sleeper prospect to watch," with Goosby set to take over the starting left tackle spot from Kelvin Banks Jr. Reid describes Goosby, who stands at 6-7 and weighs 312 pounds, as a player with "good tools but needs to gain strength and fill out his frame." DJ Campbell, the only returning starting offensive lineman from last year, is projected as a mid-rounder per Reid.
Running backs Quintervion Wisner and CJ Baxter are mentioned by Reid as a duo that "could compete with Penn State's as the FBS' best." Wisner is viewed as a smooth runner that fits well in Sarkisian's scheme, while Baxter returns to the field following a knee injury that kept him out his whole sophomore season.
With the Longhorns' backfield depth and recruiting, it would not be a surprise to see both Wisner and Baxter head to the NFL in 2026.
Reid writes that pass-catchers Deandre Moore Jr. and Jack Endries both have Day 3 grades. Moore is someone that "must show more consistency as a catcher" with an expanded role in Austin this season. Endries, a transfer from the California Golden Bears, will have the opportunity to prove himself on the SEC stage by being a consistent target for quarterback Arch Manning. In his article, Reid also acknowledges that it looks increasingly unlikely Manning will be in the 2026 draft class, taking into account the recent comments by his grandfather.
Defensively, seniors Trey Moore and Ethan Burke are included. Moore is expected to find himself playing more inside as a linebacker in 2025 in his second season as a Longhorn. Burke will look to have his most effective season off the edge, playing across from sophomore Colin Simmons.
In the secondary, Reid discusses cornerback Malik Muhammad, safety Michael Taaffe and nickel corner Jaylon Guilbeau. Muhammad has a Day 2 grade and Taaffe a midround projection, though Guilbeau "needs to take a step as a senior to emerge on draft radars." Texas has arguably the strongest returning defensive back room in the country, and its NFL-caliber talent illustrate the secondary's centrality to team success.
Season opener as a scouting game
The Aug. 30 meeting with the Ohio State Buckeyes will have an abundance of future NFL players on the field.
Reid references the Ohio State matchup as the "game circled on the schedule" in relation to the scouting of Longhorns. The Buckeyes are in Tier 2 of Reid's cheat sheet, with one predicted first rounder and 10 selections overall.
Ranked as No. 1 and 2 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, Texas versus Ohio State will be the first time in college football history the top two teams in the AP or Coaches' poll face off in a season opener. There will be a lot of eyes on Ohio Stadium as Texas looks to get its revenge on the reigning national champions.