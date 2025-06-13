Texas Longhorns RB Room Ranks Among Nation's Best in 2025
Last August, running back CJ Baxter tore the LCL and PCL in his right knee ahead of his sophomore season.
Baxter was slated to be the Texas Longhorns' starter in the backfield. With 659 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his first year, Baxter was an All-Big 12 honorable mention and a second-team Freshman All-American honoree by The Athletic. The expectations were high for him going into the year, and his season-ending injury in training camp forced the Longhorns' backfield depth to be mobilized from the start.
Junior Jaydon Blue, who was expected to play a role even with Baxter healthy, stepped into the starting job while sophomore Quintrevion Wisner took on a greater workload and freshman Jerrick Gibson became a factor as the third running back. Despite none of them ever making a start previously, the run game seemed to be all right, assisted by the proficiency of the Longhorns' experienced offensive line.
Wisner, who ended up taking over starting duties after some Blue fumbling issues, ran for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns. Blue had 730 rushing yards himself, was an effective pass catcher out of the backfield and scored 14 total touchdowns. Gibson also added 377 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Entering the 2025-26 season, Texas will no longer have Blue, who is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but has Baxter returning from injury. With Wisner and Gibson a year older and Baxter's capability as a bruiser out of the backfield, Texas's running back room is in a great position. And a college football writer agrees.
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli has the Longhorns at No. 4 on his list of college football's top running back rooms.
Fornelli states that he originally had the Longhorns in his third spot but moved them down due to the uncertainty surrounding Baxter. He also acknowledges that if Baxter returns well from his injury, he has the talent to be the country's best back. Regardless of whether that happens, Texas also has Wisner and Gibson as options. Wisner will be crucial to the Texas offense either way.
It is a comfortable situation for coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. Even in a time of transition for the offensive line, the Longhorns know they have a backfield group capable of being dependable.
Above Texas in Fornelli's June 10 rankings are Penn State, Notre Dame and Oregon.