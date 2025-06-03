Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue in Position Battle Ahead of OTAs?
The running back room for the Dallas Cowboys has been a very historic piece of the team's history, housing legends such as Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith, and even recent stars such as Marion Barber, DeMarco Murray, and Ezekiel Elliott.
However, the room lately has been through a little bit of a rough patch.
Rico Dowdle broke out for the team during the 2024 season, eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground, but would then go on and sign a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Not to mention, Dak Prescott's days as an effective dual-threat quarterback are well in the past, further limiting the impact of the rushing attack for the team.
Luckily, in this year's draft and offseason, Jerry Jones and Co. made some much-needed improvements, signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, and drafting star Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue, who has impressed thus far in what little he has done with the team, at least according to Dame Parson of the Bleacher Report, who believes that Blue should grace the RB1 spot on the offensive depth chart for "America's Team."
If Blue is to become the starting running back, he'll have to beat out Williams and Sanders this offseason.
"Blue is a speedy and explosive playmaker out of the backfield," Parson said on his Blue scouting report. "He projects as a satellite back who spells the starter, bringing his big-play ability to the offense."
The running back position was named the "most important position battle to watch" for the Cowboys, according to Alex Ballentine of the Bleacher Report.
Blue has drawn comparison to other well-known dual threat backs in the NFL, including San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, two workhorse backs who provide a great deal of offensive production to their respective teams, and this could very likely be the case for Blue with Dallas.
The fifth-round pick showed more dual threat capabilities during his junior year in Austin in 2024, taking 134 handoffs for 730 yards and reeling in 42 passes for 368 yards and 14 total touchdowns.
And even with a groin injury, Blue was able to lay down a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the NFL Draft Combine, though we should all be well aware of the damage that Blue is capable of causing, especially in the open field.