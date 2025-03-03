Texas Longhorns RB Making Position Change
The Texas Longhorns are making a notable change to the depth chart as spring officially begins on the Forty Acres.
Per OnTexasFootball, running back Ryan Niblett is moving to safety for the 2025 season. He originally arrived to Texas as a four-star prospect out of Houston in the 2023 recruiting class as a wide receiver but made the switch to running back prior to the start of last season following injuries to CJ Baxter and Christian Clark.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue said during the season that Niblett possesses tons of versatility, and it's clear the coaching staff feels the same way.
"Another thing with Ryan, I see a lot of versatility," Blue said. "He's fast, of course, he's small, but he has a lot of heart, and he's not scared to drop his shoulder or anything like that. The more he's been in our room, I've been watching him, man, you know, I'm pretty impressed at the steps he's made so far."
Niblett appeared in 15 games, primarily in a depth role behind Blue, Quintrevion Wisner and Jerrick Gibson. He finished the season with eight carries for 23 yards and a touchdown along with three catches for 24 yards. He found the end zone for his first-career touchdown in the 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
With no spring game this year, the first chance for fans to get to see Niblett in his new position will come when the Longhorns open up the regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Andrew Mukuba Sends Clear Message at NFL Combine
MORE: What Does Duane Akina Bring Back to Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light
MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'