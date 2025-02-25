Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'
The Texas Longhorns will be one of a possible five schools to receive five-star 2026 tight end Mark Bowman on an official visit this summer.
As first reported by ON3.com's Chad Simmons, the Mater Dei High School product is set for his official visits this summer. One of which will be with the Longhorns on June 6th. Before he heads to Georgia on June 13th. Which will be followed by his visit to the Oregon Ducks.
The Santa, Ana, California, native is a five-star in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 2 tight end in the class, No. 3 player from California, and ranks No. 14 nationally.
As for what his potential ceiling could be at the college level. At 6-foot-4.5 and 225 pounds, Bowman is being compared to Brock Bowers by 247Sports' Greg Biggins.
"Bowman is one of the highest-rated tight-end prospects we've seen this early in the process," Biggins writes. "He's a legitimate top 10 prospect nationally and has been drawing a lot of Brock Bowers comparisons all off-season. That's a lofty player comp for a player many consider one of the best college tight ends of the last 25 years but it looks warranted when you see Bowman in action."
While attention is just now starting to turn fully toward the 2026 class, the Longhorns already have just three commits so far. A slow start, but it seems very likely to change over the coming weeks as head coach Steve Sarkisian and co., continue to visit and talk with prospects from the '26 class.
Texas begins the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
