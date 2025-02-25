Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina
A familiar face is coming back to Austin to replace defensive backs coordinator Terry Joseph, who is heading to the NFL to join the New Orleans Saints.
Texas has hired Duane Akina to be the team's new defensive backs coach, per reports Monday from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods. He was a part of the Texas coaching staff for over a decade from 2001 to 2013, holding multiple positions in his time in the Forty Acres. After the report of his hiring, one of his first players took social media to welcome Akina back to program.
Safety Michael Huff joined Texas the same year as Akina, and played for the Longhorns until 2005 before being a first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders.
In an X post, Huff thanked Akina for his help throughout his career, showing a picture of the two with Huff's 2005 Jim Thorpe Award.
Take a look:
In his 28-year career, Akina has coached three Thorpe Award winners. He led Darryll Lewis at Arizona to the 1990 award, and helped grow Huff and Aaron Ross at Texas for two consecutive wins in 2005 and 2006.
Since leaving Texas in 2013, Akina serve as the defensive backs coordinator for the Stanford Cardinal from 2014 to 2022, then moving to Arizona in 2023, where he served as an analyst and defensive coordinator until announcing his move back to Texas.
Akina helped Huff and the Texas defense to the 2005 National Championship, and at 68 years old will be entering his 37th year of coaching. In his tenure at Texas, he also coached prominent names like NFL picks cornerback Cedric Griffith, selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round, safety Kenny Vaccaro, another first round pick in 2013 by the New Orleans Saints and cornerback Nathan Vasher, selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears.
With an already loaded Texas defense with names that include Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad, Akina will help keep developing the team ahead of the season opener on Aug. 31 against national champions Ohio State.
