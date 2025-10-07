Texas Longhorns Receive Major Parker Livingstone Injury Update
While the Texas Longhorns suffered a defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators, the team lost more than just the game.
Running back Tre Wisner reinjured his hamstring and may have to miss even more time, while star wide receiver Parker Livingstone took a hit to his right leg after hauling in a massive catch to push the Longhorns into the red zone. Livingstone then hobbled off the field and did not return to action.
After X-rays came back negative, Livingstone is expected to be available Saturday as Texas takes on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry according to On3’s Pete Nakos on X.
Parker Livingstone’s Impact
”[Livingstone] became the go-to guy and I think there was rapport built between he and Arch, and all he did was continue to build on that throughout fall camp,” Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier in the year. “I think that when his opportunity presented itself Saturday on a couple of plays, he made plays and I didn't expect anything less from him because that's what he's been showing us all along."
In an offense that has been struggling this season, Livingstone has seemed to provide the spark the team needs, time and time again. In 2025, he has become a big play magnet and seems to be the guy to pick up chunk yardage each game. So far in 2025, Livingstone has picked up 13 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.5 yards per catch.
“Parker, again, X-rays and everything were negative,” Sarkisian said in an earlier press conference. “He kind of got hit in the lower leg, just couldn't quite return. But I don't think it's anything serious."
With Texas experiencing a less-than-ideal start to the season, it is no doubt that injuries have played a role in that. Wisner missing most of the start has been devastating for the Longhorns’ rushing attack, and an injury to quarterback Arch Manning against Florida may have impacted his throwing ability during the game.
"Arch kind of got a stinger on his shoulder," Sarkisian said. "That's why he went to the tent and came back out. He did take some hits. You know, I thought Arch competed really well today. He battled his butt off.”
While the Longhorns’ season is not over yet, it can easily be decided against Oklahoma. A win keeps Texas in the College Football Playoff conversation, but a loss should effectively end the season.