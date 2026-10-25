Texas Longhorns Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns survived a furious Ole Miss comeback, winning 34-27 on Saturday night. Texas nearly suffered its third consecutive second-half collapse, but the offense and defense did enough to escape with a win.

The Longhorns didn't play a perfect game. They led by 21 at halftime, but the Rebels slowly crept into the game. Regardless, this was a massive win for Steve Sarkisian's team and one it desperately needed.

Let's grade each Texas position group after it defeated Ole Miss.

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he has done several times this season, Arch Manning got off to a solid start. He made a bad read on a first-quarter interception, but his defense quickly redeemed him. Manning called his own number for the Longhorns' first touchdown of the game and threw a touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo in the second quarter.

However, the second-half struggles returned. Manning finished with three turnovers, and the offense couldn't move the ball downfield. The run game helped Manning as Texas scored a go-ahead touchdown, but Manning's inconsistencies showed again.

Manning completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 212 yards with three total touchdowns and two interceptions.

Grade: C-

Running Back

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Hollywood Smothers out, Raleek Brown took over the lead-back duties and finished with 23 carries for 157 yards. Michael Terry III also had a nice game, rushing for 41 yards and scoring a touchdown.

The Longhorns' rushing attack came alive in the fourth quarter as Brown ripped off big runs. Longhorns fans waited for an efficient rushing attack, and they got it on Saturday night. Texas wouldn't have won if not for the running backs.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers

Cam Coleman had a critical first-quarter drop that would've resulted in a touchdown. He also left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. However, Wingo stepped up in his absence.

Wingo had his best game since the season opener. He recorded seven receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Texas will need its star receiver moving forward if Coleman misses time. Outside of Wingo, the rest of the wide receivers were quiet.

Grade: B-

Tight End

The Longhorns' tight ends were quiet in the passing attack on Saturday. Michael Masunas had three receptions for 37 yards.

Grade: C

Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive line Trevor Goosby (74) is carted off the field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Goosby was carted off in the first quarter with a lower-body injury. Andre Cojoe replaced him and allowed a strip-sack fumble, and Kam Franklin recovered the ball in the end zone. However, the Longhorns backup left tackle made a critical block on an outside zone in the fourth quarter, allowing Brown to run for 47 yards.

The offensive line allowed two sacks, but they took over in the fourth quarter. Hopefully, Texas will get positive injury news about Goosby.

Grade: B

Defensive Line

Texas was without its star defensive end, Colin Simmons. The Longhorns felt his absence. The defense didn't sack Trinidad Chambliss.

However, they did a nice job of stopping the run. They allowed 113 rushing yards, and Kewan Lacy averaged 2.3 yards per carry. That was a huge win.

Grade: C+

Linebackers

Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer both picked off Chambliss. The linebacker duo was tremendous and helped slow down Ole Miss' running game.

Grade: A+

Secondary

Jelani McDonald led with 12 tackles, but Chambliss picked apart the secondary in the second half. This unit had a tough assignment with Ole Miss' high-flying offense, so it wasn't surprising to see a few mishaps.

Grade: B-

Special Teams

Once again, the Longhorns' special teams unit stumbled. Emmett Mosley V and Graceson Littleton fumbled an onside kick, allowing the Rebels to recover.

Ole Miss punter Oscar Bird faked a punt and ran for 17 yards to keep the Rebels' offensive drive alive. Gianni Spetic did his job, making all six kicks, but Texas' special teams have become a massive weakness.

Grade: D-

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