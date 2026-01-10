Texas Longhorns Running Back Room Receives Significant News

The Texas Longhorns have already landed their starting running back for next season, but more good news has arrived regarding that position.

Per reports from Horns247, Texas running back Christian Clark is set to return next season instead of entering the transfer portal.

The Longhorns secured a commitment from Arizona State running back Raleek Brown out of the portal but Clark will likely have a significant role as a backup.

Christian Clark Shined in Bowl Game

Texas Longhorns running back Christian Clark gestures after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas' backfield has been hard hit by the portal with the losses of running backs Quintrevion Wisner, CJ Baxter, Rickey Stewart Jr., Jerrick Gibson and Colin Page.

However, Clark got the chance to shine in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan after not receiving little game action in SEC play following a solid output during the non-conference slate.

With Wisner and Baxter both hitting the transfer portal, Clark got his first-career start against the Wolverines and took full advantage.

He finished with by far the best game of his young career, posting 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Entering the Citrus Bowl, Clark had 35 carries for 131 yards and a score on the season.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, Clark's performance against Michigan was a pleasant site for Texas fans.

Through the regular season, Clark was featured in very select offensive packages. The running back made seven appearances for the Longhorns before the program's bowl game win over Michigan.

For younger guys like Clark, bowl games can mean a lot. With movement all around the Longhorns' roster, very few players are guaranteed to retain their spot on the depth chart by the time the 2026 season rolls around. With his standout performance, Clark not only secured his spot on Texas' roster but also positioned himself as a contender for significant reps next season.

Though the Longhorns will lean on Brown next season as the starter, Clark displayed a nice balance of power and speed that will keep defenses on their heels.

His first few reps of the 2025 season showed he still had some growing to do but all of those doubts were put to rest with a career performance against a solid Michigan defense.