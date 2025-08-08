Texas Longhorns WR Returns to Practice After Missing for Personal Reasons
AUSTIN -- Despite some tough recent injury news, the Texas Longhorns are getting back some notable names as the season opener against Ohio State approaches.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo returned to practice Thursday after being absent for what the team called "personal reasons." Wingo's return was no surprise, as Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Tuesday that Wingo would be given another day off before returning.
"Ryan's probably one more day," Sarkisian said. "We're going to give him one more day tomorrow off, and he'll be back rolling on Thursday, so that'll be great."
Ryan Wingo Wasn't Only Player That Returned to Practice
Texas offensive guard DJ Campbell also returned to practice after missing time.
Both Campbell and cornerback Malik Muhammad spoke with reporters Thursday, where Wingo became the topic of conversation once again.
Muhammad was asked about which wide receivers give him the most trouble in practice, answering with Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr.
"I play a mental game with them, and like, as practice goes on, and we going versus each other, one on one, I tell them why I did this and what I was thinking in this rep," Muhammad said. "So like, what he could do better, or how he could play the mental game within the game with me too."
Ryan Wingo Made Headlines Last Month
Wingo turned some heads last month during his appearance on the 3rd and Longhorn podcast when he admitted that he didn't like Texas at first while making his initial recruiting visit to Austin.
"I ain't gonna lie, I didn't like Texas my first time visiting," Wingo said. "I visited I think it was junior year -- I did like a little Texas visit to Baylor, A&M, I went everywhere -- I came here, and I was like 'Nah, I won't ever go here.'"
Last season, Wingo played in all 16 games while posting 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 100 yards, highlighted by a 55-yard run in the win over Michigan.
Wingo is now joined by some new faces in the passing game headed into the season. Texas added Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries along with three freshmen wideouts in Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off from Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.