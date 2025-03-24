Ryan Wingo Will Wear A New Number in 2025
Ryan Wingo will undergo another offseason change heading into the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season.
Early this month, it was reported that Wingo underwent off-season LASIK surgery to repair and improve his vision ahead of spring football camp. Now, according to On Texas Football's Bobby Burton, the Longhorns star freshman will have a new look as well.
Per the report, Wingo will be changing his jersey number from No. 5 to No. 1 in 2025, making him the latest stud receiver to wear the number, continuing the legacy last extended by Xavier Worthy.
Last season, Johntay Cook switched from to No. 1, but eventually left the team due to disciplinary concerns. Before Cook and Worthy, standouts such as John Burt (2015-2019), Mike Davis (2010-2013), and Sloan Thomas (2000-2004) all wore the number as well. Other offensive players to wear the number include QB Hudson Card, receiver Phillip Payne, and QB Chris Simms.
Worthy and Davis, of course, rank fourth and fifth in school history, respectively, in career receiving yards. Worthy finished his time in Austin with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 scores, while Davis had 200 catches for 2,753 yards and 18 touchdowns. Thomas was a big-time player himself, sitting 25th in school history with 88 catches for 1,362 yards and 12 scores, despite being in a crowded receiver room with arguably the best player at the position in school history in Roy Williams as well as BJ Johnson.
Now, it is Wingo's turn to carry on the mantle from players such as Thomas, Davis, Burt and Worthy, and so far, it looks like he has a chance to be the best of the bunch.
In 2024, Wingo established himself within the offense this season while proving that he's a big play waiting to happen. Through the first seven games of his collegiate career, he tallied 16 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns along with three carries for 87 yards. He ended the year with 29 catches for 472 yards and two scores and five carries for 100 yards.
Wingo also received tons of praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for his emergence last season.
"He's a hard-working guy," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said last season. "He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching."