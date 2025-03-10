Texas Longhorns Schedule Official Visit with Texas Tech LB Commit Tieson Ejiawoko
The Texas Longhorns are fresh off signing the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 - a first in the Steve Sarkisian era for the Horns - they are looking to follow it up with another top-ranked recruiting class in 2026.
And while it is still very early in the cycle for 2026, as Early Signing Day is still nine months away, the Longhorns have already shifted their focus toward the class. And right now, that attention means inviting their top targets to campus for unofficial and official visits.
One of the most recent invites was 2026 linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko, who announced via Twitter that his official visit to Austin is set. Ejiawoko shared a graphic on Twitter that revealed he'll be in Austin on June 13-15 for one of the five official visits he'll be allowed to take as he goes into his senior season of high school.
Ejiawoko, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports is currently committed to the Longhorns' former Big-12 foe, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Georgetown, Texas, native has been committed to the Red Raiders since August. Yet, is seemingly still keeping his recruitment open.
Per 247Sports, Ejiawoko has just two official visits scheduled so far. The first of which will be at Texas on June 13. However, on the following weekend, he'll make the trip to Texas Tech on June 20th.
At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, the East View high school product is ranked as the No. 34 linebacker and No. 58 prospect from the Lone Star State, and No. 429 prospect nationally overall in 247Sports' composite rankings.
He holds a dozen offers and has reportedly already visited Austin twice. Per his player profile on Rivals, Ejiawoko visited the Longhorns twice back in January. Meanwhile, he last visited Texas Tech back in October.
If the Red Raiders are going to hold onto the Georgetown native it seems they will have to fight off interest from the Longhorns.
