Madison Booker Leads Texas Longhorns Past LSU For Spot in SEC Title Game
GREENVILLE -- Following their quarterfinal games, No. 1 Texas and No. 9 LSU took the court in Greenville to play for a spot in the SEC Tournament Finals and a date at 3 p.m. sharp with South Carolina. In an ugly offensive game and defensive brawl, Texas defeated LSU 56-49.
Similarly to when the Longhorns defeated LSU 65-58 in their only regular season matchup, neither team shot well, with Texas shooting just 32 percent from the field and LSU 34 percent,
This matchup was the complete opposite of LSU's game last night when the Tigers scored 101 points against the Florida Gators.
While the rest of the Longhorns struggled to shoot early, sophomore Madison Booker didn't, showing why she won the SEC Player of the Year Award. Not only did she score, she was efficient. She was 7-9 from the field, with her only misses coming from behind the arc, with one being a heave as the shot clock expired. She finished the first half with 18 points, leading all scorers.
She would go on to finish the game with 25 points, all scored in three quarters. She shot 10 of 19 from the field.
Other than Booker, Texas had little offensive success. At the half, Taylor Jones and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda were the only two other Longhorns in the scoring column with three points each. Jones would finish with nine points and Mwenentanda with four.
When Mwenentanda got into foul trouble early, freshman Justice Carlton checked into the game and, despite not scoring, had a monster rebounding game. In the first half alone, she had eight boards.
In the second quarter, Booker and LSU star Aneesah Morrow traded baskets. In LSU's game against Florida, Morrow had an LSU SEC Tournament record 36 points. She was 4-5 in the second quarter, scoring eight, while Booker was 4-4, putting up 11. Unfortunately for LSU, Morrow left the game early in the third quarter with a left ankle injury and was unable to return. She left the game with 10 points.
The Texas defense did what it does best and held LSU to a season-low 23 first-half points. The Longhorns also out-rebounded the Tigers, something head coach Vic Schaefer emphasized that his team would need to be better at following the team's win over Ole Miss last night.
Senior Rori Harmon struggled offensively and didn't score her first points until the fourth quarter but finished the game with 10 points.
Texas grabbed 43 rebounds as opposed to LSU's 32 boards. In a physical game, there were 46 total fouls called, but unlike last night, nobody fouled out.
The Longhorns would hold LSU to just 49 points, something no team has come close to doing this season. Previously, Texas held LSU to its season low of 65 earlier this season when the Tigers played in Austin.
The Longhorns have a quick turnaround, as they will take on No. 5 South Carolina tomorrow in the SEC Tournament Finals for the third matchup of the season between the teams. The game will tip off Sunday at 2 p.m. central on ESPN.
