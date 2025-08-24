Texas Longhorns Scheduled to be SEC Team's Homecoming Game
The Texas Longhorns should have their sights set fully on their week one matchup, as they take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Aug. 30. Texas will travel to "The Shoe" ranked as the number one team in the country, while the hosts rank No. 3 in the country.
The 2025 season has already started for some programs over the weekend in Week 0, while the rest of the country won't kick off their seasons until later this week. Teams across the country have begun releasing their promo schedule, highlighting events or recognitions at their games throughout the season. The Longhorns find themselves as an opponent during one SEC team's biggest events of the season.
As the Kentucky Wildcats recently announced, when Texas takes a trip to Lexington in mid-October to take on Kentucky, that game will be the Wildcats' Homecoming game. The matchup is set for Oct. 13, and while the game's start time is currently TBA, it is scheduled for a night game. When the two met last season, Texas held its senior night against the Wildcats.
The Longhorns' offense was dominant a season ago against Kentucky
The then No. 4-ranked Longhorns hosted the Wildcats in late November, while Kentucky did have talented players on the field, the Longhorns managed to overwhelm them with a 31-14 victory at home.
The Longhorns' offense had a huge day, with quarterback Quinn Ewers completing 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 191 yards and two passing touchdowns. Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm had big days in the receiving game, combining for 12 receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
And while the passing game flurried, so did the Longhorns' rushing attack as Quintrevion Wisner rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and Jaydon Blue compiled 96 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. The Longhorns' running back duo combined for 254 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Kentucky has been a Tough Place to Play In Recent Years
While the Wildcats finished the season with a record of 4-8 and a home record of 3-5, Kroger Field proved to be a tough challenge for one of the best teams in the country a season ago. The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Lexington early in the season and squeaked out a 13-12 victory over the Wildcats.
The most recent upset the Wildcats delivered while playing at Kroger Field was fairly recent, with a 20-13 victory over the then No. 10-ranked Florida Gators in 2021. Texas will not want to make the game closer than it has to be to avoid any chance of an upset, as Kentucky has been able to play top teams in close games, once the Longhorns head to take on Kentucky on Oct. 18.
As for the start of the 2025 season, the Longhorns kick off the 2025 season with a trip up to Columbus to take on the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on FOX.