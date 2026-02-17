Texas Longhorns Emerge as Contenders to Flip Highly Touted In-State Commit

The Texas Longhorns have been hitting the recruiting trails hard since the end of the transfer portal, trying to land another top-10 recruiting class for the third straight year.

With the best receiver in the country already committed to the Longhorns, they are trying to stack the position even more as they have emerged in the race for Benny Easter Jr., according to Sam Spiegelman of On3.

Easter, a current Texas Tech Red Raiders commit, has become one of the most sought-after recruits in the country after an electric junior season with Humble, Texas powerhoouse summer Creek High School.

Race to the Finish

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Sam Houston Bearkats during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders became major players in the recruiting world and are currently the number one-ranked recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, in large part due to blue-chip prospects committed to the school. That includes Easter, who has been committed to the Red Raiders since a slew of visits over the summer.

Now, though, there is an opening for others school to sway the commitment from the number five overall receiving recruit, and the number 39 player in the country, according to Rivals. The Longhorns have emerged as one of those contenders, looking to pair Easton Royal, the number one receiver in the class, and Longhorns commit, with Easter.

"Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall," Rivals wrote of Easter Jr.

The Longhorns aren't the only program that is making a push for the top recruit. The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Vanderbilt Commodores will all be pushing to flip Easter's commitment to the Red Raiders.

While nothing is set in stone for now regarding the Longhorns and Easter, each of the schools that have emerged in the race is being considered for a spring and summer official visit. However, he does have a visit lined up with the Rebels from June 5-7. For now, the Red Raiders are the team to beat as they currently hold a commitment from Easter.

With a window open, though, and the Longhorns fighting to keep Royal, who is taking visits to other schools, the heat could turn up on the Longhorns pursuit for Easter, especially if they feel they can make a push to flip his commitment.

