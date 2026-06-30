Texas Longhorns Set to Lose Key Member of Athletic Department

The University of Texas athletic department should be one that many other departments around the country model their business after. On any type of playing field, the Texas Longhorns are more than likely to be a national contender.

Football is always going to move the needle in Austin, but softball, baseball, and basketball have had their own success. There are a handful of programs around the country that can say they are great in multiple sports; Texas is one of those programs.

On Tuesday, Longhorns fans got some notable news that there will be a shakeup in the athletic department, and it will impact the football program.

Time For A Change

Wisconsin is working to hire Shawn Eichorst as the school’s next athletic director, sources tell @On3. Former Nebraska and Miami AD.https://t.co/e9STKVD9Pl pic.twitter.com/AJvs4tlTWc — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 30, 2026

Pete Nakos of On3 is reporting that the Wisconsin Badgers are working toward hiring Longhorns' deputy athletics director Shawn Eichorst. Eichorst is also the chief operating officer of the Texas football program, which. means the department will be looking for someone to lead the football program right before the start of the 2026 season.

The football program has been in a solid place, and Eichorst should be given some praise for that. Eichorst has been with the department since 2018, and in that time, he has been a part of the hiring of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who has led the team to three 10+ win seasons, as well as two playoff appearances.

Dec 5, 2014; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley (right) shakes hands with athletic director Shawn Eichorst at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

There have been a few athletic director changes this summer around the country. The Kentucky Wildcats athletic department said goodbye to athletic director Mitch Barnhart, who retired at the end of June. The department found his replacement in former Michigan State University athletic director J Batt. Now, with Eichorst's departure from Texas, it's another major move among top athletic programs, just before the start of the biggest sports season.

College sports are in a different place than they were a decade ago. Programs have to keep up with the ever-changing regulations, which seem to be rules that no one really knows. Programs are looking for people to run their departments who can see success in multiple avenues, not just football. For the Wisconsin athletic department, they are getting someone who has seen success in a lot of different sports during his time in Austin.

However, Eichorst will be leaving behind one of the most coveted jobs in all of college athletics. It will be interesting to see who fills those shoes.

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