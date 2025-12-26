Texas Longhorns Should Pursue Top Transfer Portal Guard

Another day in December means another round of players hitting the transfer portal.

Whether it be lack of playing time, the desire to take their talents to a more highly viewed program or something completely unrelated, the portal never fails to provide college football fans with drama and entertainment.

On Dec. 24, one offensive guard entered his name into the hat, and the Texas Longhorns might hope to be the ones to pull it out.

All-AAC First Team offensive guard enters transfer portal

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, former Tulane Green Wave offensive guard Shadre Hurst has decided to pursue other endeavors in 2026, which could create somewhat of a frenzy in the portal come Jan. 2, when it opens.

The redshirt junior has started in 36 games for the Green Wave, and he has twice earned First-Team All-AAC honors and All-American recognition for his efforts with the program.

This decision to part ways with Tulane follows a 12-1 season and their first ever College Football Playoff appearance. That being said, their inability to be competitive in the postseason mitigated a lot of the hype around this year’s Green Wave team. The Ole Miss Rebels rolled past them with a final score of 41-10 in the first round.

Having gained so much experience playing and succeeding at the collegiate level, along with adding a playoff appearance to his resume, Hurst could be of value to several programs seeking veteran offensive linemen.

Texas looking for a player like Hurst

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As many know, Texas is among these programs. The Longhorns struggled at times to protect quarterback Arch Manning, making them prime candidates to attack a practice offensive lineman when this portal window opens.

There are several players within the position group, but Hurst could certainly emerge to the top.

What exactly does Hurst bring to the table?

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Elijah Baker (73) and offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) wait for quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) to snap the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the prospect’s pass-blocking mark is graded as a 90.5. That statistic suggests that Hurst is among the highest-rated pass protectors in the country at his position.

Leaving high school with just five offers, Hurst has become both an NFL prospect and a potential asset to teams looking to strengthen their offensive fronts.

Where he will end up remains unknown and will for at least another nine days when the portal opens. He has distinguished himself as a player to follow when this window does open, and many Longhorns fans will likely be closely eyeing the prospect in the weeks to come.