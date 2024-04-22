Former Texas Longhorns OL Payton Kirkland Commits to Deion Sanders And Colorado Buffaloes
The Texas Longhorns lost a talented offensive lineman in Payton Kirkland to the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, in what was one of multiple exits for the Longhorns toward the conclusion of spring camp.
And now, Kirkland has found a new home, announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday.
Kirkland, a 6-6, 366-pound former four-star recruit, chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, and Miami. He was a key member of a 2023 offensive line class that was one of the most decorated hauls in school history at the position alongside Andre Cojoe, Connor Stroh, Jaydon Chatman, and Trevor Goosby.
In fact, Kirkland had offers from over 50 schools nationwide, ranking as the No. 28 offensive tackle and No. 66 player in Florida, per 247 Sports.
Kirkland eventually made the transition to left guard, where he fell behind Neto Umeozulu and presumed starter Hayden Connor.
However, with the emergence of other players on the interior - including Umeozulu - Kirkland's path toward a starting or even a consistent role in the rotation was becoming less likely.
Kirkland did not see game action during his time in Austin, and redshirted his freshman season.
After the commitment of Kirkland, the Longhorns still have four other transfers in the portal looking for new homes in Zac Swanson, Billy Walton III, J'Mond Tapp and S'Maje Burrell.
The Horns will also likely be looking to add a body or two on the interior defensive line, hoping to add some depth.