Texas Longhorns Post Spring Football Superlatives
The Texas Longhorns just wrapped up their fourth spring football camp under head coach Steve Sarkisian, in what might have been the most productive one yet.
Not only did the Longhorns answer the vast majority of the questions that fans and analysts had going into the camp, but for the first time in the Sarkisian era, the team had exteme depth on both sides of the ball.
That all culminated in the 2024 Orange-White Spring Game, in which the Longhorns were able to put on a show on both sides of the ball, and get fans truly excited about what is to come.
But who stood out about the rest? Here is our list of Texas Longhorns surperlatives after a the conclusion of spring ball.
Biggest Strength: Quarterbacks
This was a tough debate internally between QBs, offensive line and wide receivers. All three groups are elite and among the best in college football in both depth and talent.
That said, when it boils down to it, the quarterback is the most important position on the field so that was the deciding factor.
Not only do the Longhorns have arguably the best passer in the nation in Quinn Ewers back for a third season, but they also have arguably the best backup QB in the nation inArch Manning, who just lit up DKR during the spring game to the tune of 355 yards and three touchdowns.
Behind him, Trey Owens also had a tremendous spring and was one of the biggest surprises of the Orange-White Game.
Suffice it to say, the Longhorns look to be in good hands.
Biggest Weakness: Defensive Tackle
Last season, the Horns had arguably the best four-man defensive tackle rotation in the nation with T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy leading the charge, and Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton providing an elite second-line unit.
Now, however, everything was been left to Collins and Broughton on the starting front. And while there was talent behind them, it was unproven at best. That showed in a big way in the spring game, and Sarkisian even noted it as an area of improvement the team needed to in the ensuing press conference.
"The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be," Sarkisian said. "Hopefully, we can address that. That's a bit concerning. We don't have enough bodies. There are not enough big humans. It's simple math."
Not long after that, the Horns landed a commitment from Arizona transfer Bill Norton, which should help alongside his former teammate and fellow new addition Tiaoalii Savea.
Nevertheless, it still feels like the biggest question mark for the Horns heading into the fall, and they very well could keep addressing it during the transfer window.
Hype Train Leader: Arch Manning
Everybody always has something to say about Arch Manning, whether it is transfer rumors, disparaging comments about him not starting from the second he stepped foot on campus, or heaping wildly outrageous praise or expectations before he has a chance to prove anything on the field.
Well, On Saturday in the spring game, Arch Madness got taken to the next level, with Manning completing 19 of 26 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns, completing 10-straight passes to start the game, including a 75-yard touchdown on his first throw of the day.
Now, of course, there are pundits around the country pushing a QB controversy in Austin - a controversy which DOES NOT exist - while others are pushing for Manning to enter the portal and find a new home where he can start immediately.
In our eyes, neither of those things are going to happen, and once Ewers heads to the NFL next offseason, Manning will take over for 2025 and beyond.
But until then, it is going to be a non-stop hype train in just about every way.
Most Improved: Johntay Cook
This was a difficult one to hammer down. But considering the circumstances and what we saw in the spring, it feels deserving.
Cook faced a difficult situation in camp. First, he was thrust into a leadership role in the reciever room once the trio of Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington left for the NFL.
Then he had to battle with the fact that the Horns signed three potentially top-end receiver transfers in Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden and a five-star freshman that is also expected to have a big impact in Ryan Wingo, leaving many to wonder where Cook stood.
But even if you were only able to catch the spring game and weren't privy to practice windows, it is clear that Cook is a starter and going to be a huge part of the offense.
Texas didn't release official stats for the spring game, but Cook was not only one of the favorite targets of the day, but he displayed incredible strong hands and top-notch playmaking ability, akin to the what Mitchell showed in 2023.
If he isn't the Horns No. 1 receiver in 2024, he has certainly put himself in position to be considered 1B.
Most to Prove: Secondary
Last season the Longhorns had a suspect pass defense to say the least. This season, they have made some key additions, but there is still a lot left to prove.
That is particularly true at the safety spot, where Jahdae Barron, Michael Taffe, Derek Williams and Andrew Mukuba will lead the way. They will also have talented freshmen like Xavier Filsaime in reserve.
Yes, that hat is a good group, but it remains to be seen if they can take a jump from last season. On paper, they should.
But based on what we saw in the spring game, there were still alot of big offensive plays happening down the field. Sure, they could have come from vanilla coverages or the offense simply being elite.
The Longhorns also just lost corner Terrance Brooks to the NCAA Transfer Portal as we were writing this story, which doesn't help either.
We won't really find out until next fall.
On the Cusp: Colton Vasek
It certainly looks like the Longhorns are going to have an elite pass rush in 2024.
With Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke returning and Trey Moore and Collin Simmons coming in, the Longhorns have a legit four-man rotation already that could be a nightmare for opposing pass protectors.
Steve Sarkisian agrees too.
"Our edge pass rush is real," Sarkisian said after the Orange-White game. "We've really tried to address that position, and I think it's paying off for us and will pay off for us in the fall."
However, there is another name that has been making waves in the spring - redshirt freshman Colton Vasek, who had three tackles and a sack in Saturday's scrimmage, and has even earned himself the nickname 'Baby Bosa' during his time on the 40 Acres.
If and when he inevitably makes a push for playing time, it is only going to make the Texas defense that much better, and he looks to be right on the verge of earning those snaps next fall.
Best Newcomer: Isaiah Bond
Texas had multiple top end transfers and freshmen come in to the program this offseason - many of whom are expected to make instant impacts.
However, based on what we saw this spring and in the scrimmage, Bond was even more than advertised when coming over from Alabama.
He, alongside Cook, will battle to be the No. 1 option at receiver, and the two could form a seriously dynamic duo akin to Worthy and Mitchell.
We will have to see what he looks like with Ewers throwing him passes in a real game environment, but for now, he looks like a grand slam, rather than a simple home run.