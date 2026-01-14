Texas Longhorns Standout to Forgoe NFL Draft, Return for 2026 Season

As the transfer portal gets close to closing for this cycle, and players look to find their home for next season, or declare for the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns got great news for their defense ahead of the 2026 season.

Hero Kanu, who spent his first season with the Longhorns in 2025, announced on X that he will return to the Forty Acres for one more season, foregoing the NFL Draft.

The Longhorns will now have one of the major pieces of their interior defensive line return, anchoring a defense that dealt with turnover after the 2025 season.

Last Ride

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kanu transferred to the Longhorns last season, departing from the Ohio State Buckeyes despite having just won the National Championship. He was a much-needed addition to the Longhorns' defensive front that lost multiple key pieces to the NFL Draft.

The Geltendorf, Germany native made the most of his time with the Longhorns this season. He finished the year with 31 total tackles, nine of them for solo tackles, one pass defended, and two sacks on the year as well.

PFF ranked Kanu as the 12th-best defender on the Longhorns for the 2025 season, and he was ranked as the third-best interior defensive lineman on the team. He finished with a defensive grade of 71.9, a run defense grade of 75.2, a pass rushing grade of 65.4, and a tackling grade of 75.4.

His importance lies in his ability to clog the inside to limit the Longhorns opponents' success in the running game. He finished with the highest run defense grade of defensive lineman with 100 snaps or more on the season, and keeps valuable experience along the defensive front as he saw 125 more snaps than any other interior defensive lineman.

Pairing Kanu with the transfer portal additions the Longhorns landed this cycle, Ian Geffrard and Zion Williams, new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will have an elite rotation for the interior of his defense. With Colin Simmons also returning and Kanu reclaiming his spot, they will have one of the best defensive fronts in the country.

The decision comes as the Longhorns continue their new approach to the transfer portal and recruiting, focusing on players who can contribute immediately, rather than needing a longer time to develop. With Kanu returning and the Longhorns continuing to land top players out of the transfer portal, head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to go all-in.

