Former Texas Defensive Back Accepts Invite to All-Star Game

Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau declared for the NFL Draft back in mid-December, becoming one of several Longhorns to try to take the next step in their football careers.

However, announcing a decision to partake in the NFL Draft is just the first of many steps for hopeful draftees. Prospects will spend the next few months training at an elite level, participating in different games and bowls, Pro Days and potentially even the NFL Scouting Combine.

Guilbeau is no different, and it was recently announced that he has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

What is the East-West Shrine Bowl?

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East quarterback Payton Thorne of Auburn (8) runs with the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The East-West Shrine Bowl is essentially a college football all-star game that provides an opportunity for NFL hopefuls to demonstrate their skills amongst other college elites. It has been around since 1925, making it both well-known and well-respected.

This year, the bowl will take place on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. CT at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, otherwise known as the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It will be nationally televised on NFL Network, allowing people across the country to watch the matchup.

Players are assigned to either the East or West team depending on the geographical location of their college programs. The general line to divide East vs. West is the Mississippi River, but exceptions are made if numbers are uneven between the two regions.

The goal is obviously to help your respective team win, but individual performances are what matter most as players look to capture the attention of scouts and important figures within the NFL.

What does this game mean for Guilbeau?

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Ayden Williams (11) catches a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

For Guilbeau, this bowl game will be an opportunity to both showcase his talent and play with a few Texas teammates for what could be the last time. He is the fourth Longhorn to accept an invitation to play in the bowl, joining these three players: offensive guard Devon “DJ” Campbell, edge rusher Ethan Burke and tight end Jack Endries.

Having familiar faces to play alongside could help each of these prospects perform to their full potential, and it is an advantage that not every player has. Guilbeau will need to use this as a chance to play better than he did the last time he suited up with these players in burnt orange.

After a poor performance against the Georgia Bulldogs, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian started to lean in favor of playing true freshman defensive back Kade Phillips. Guilbeau took the field for just a handful of snaps against the Texas A&M Aggies in Texas’ final regular game season of the year, a statistic that likely isn’t good for his draft stock.

With an opportunity to re-establish himself as a worthy NFL candidate, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl.