Former QB Defends Steve Sarkisian After Controversial Arch Manning Comments
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has recently come under fire for his comments regarding members of the media noticing quarterback Arch Manning wincing through his throwing motion.
"According to who? Arch said that to you? According to who?" Sarkisian asked when pressed about the injury rumors. "He doesn't have any (shoulder pain)... I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."
On an episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt argued that Sarkisian was simply defending his quarterback.
Joel Klatt’s Comments
Questions regarding Arch Manning’s health started floating around after his performance at Ohio State, where he recorded a disappointing 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception. With his struggles came an absolute smearing on social media, with memes and criticisms canvassing X.
“Whether you liked the answer or not, I like it if I’m Arch. And I think that’s the point," Klatt said. "The point wasn’t for the reporter. It wasn’t for anyone else other than Arch. It was basically like saying, ‘Hey, kid, I’ve got your back no matter what. And we’re going to do this together.’ So for that purpose, I actually liked it as a former quarterback. If my coach would’ve said something like that and [took] the head off a reporter, I would be like, ‘Alright, now I’ve got a guy in the foxhole with me.’ So from Arch’s perspective, I’m sure he appreciated it.”
With the social media criticism came the rumors of an injury, stemming from a video that former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert posted regarding Manning’s throwing motion.
“Your point about wincing, I agree with,” Klatt said. “Now, I think what makes it more worrisome is that he’s wincing while not throwing the football very accurately and there’s speculation of, ‘Why is his arm angle down and what’s going on? Is he hurt?’ So there’s wild speculation and I think that Sark sees that.”
In Week 2, Manning turned around and completed 19 of his 30 attempts for 295 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on an impressive 183.3 passer rating. He also rushed four times for 23 yards and a touchdown.
“I think that what you saw there was Sark being protective,” Klatt said. “I think that what you see is a culmination of an offseason of pressure and expectation being heaped on a guy that hadn’t really been a full-time starter yet. And his coach is trying to defend him. I think he got defensive, and he’s trying to defend his player and this kid – who is still a kid and is still young in his career and trying to develop.”