Arch Manning Gets Honest About Close Recruiting Battle Between Texas, Georgia
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is heading into one of the biggest games of his young career in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs.
While Manning is looking to lead the Longhorns to their third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, things could have looked a lot differently had he decided to commit elsewhere coming out of Isidore Newman.
Like Texas, Georgia was heavily recruiting Manning during the 2023 cycle as the No. 1-ranked player in the nation. Manning eventually chose the Longhorns, but admitted that it came down to the wire.
Arch Manning Considered Georgia "Until The End"
Manning met with the media on Monday to preview the Georgia game and admitted that he considered the Bulldogs heavily during his recruitment before ultimately choosing Texas.
That said, he made sure to shift focus toward the task at hand.
"They're a good team. I was considering them till the end," Manning said of Georgia. "But we're just focused on today, getting better today."
Texas and Georgia will kick off from Athens on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Arch Manning Took Multiple Visits to Georgia
Manning took multiple visits to Athens to watch the Bulldogs, including in September of the 2021 season against South Carolina.
He also had two unofficial visits with the team in June 2021 and March 2022 before taking an official visit with Georgia on June 3, 2022.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the recruitment on Monday, saying that Manning "came over here a lot."
"They've got a wonderful family, but it has nothing to do with his recruitment. His recruitment was based on he's athletic, he's fast, he's tall, he's intelligent, he's got composure," Smart said. "Our staff got to know him. He came over here a lot. He was very honest and had his thoughts about both programs. He liked both programs. He had to pick one. I mean, there's no, like, sales pitch in terms of that."
Things worked out for the Bulldogs in the end. Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck ended up leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances to the SEC Championship in 2023 and '24 before being replaced by Gunner Stockton, who has shined his first full season as a starter this year.
As for Manning, he battled through some early-season struggles but has found a rhythm during Texas' four-game winning streak. He will need to keep the momentum going against Georgia if the Longhorns want to stay alive in the College Football Playoff race.