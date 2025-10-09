Texas Longhorns Still Pushing to Flip 5-Star Ohio State Commit
Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes back on July 28, but it appears that other programs haven’t stopped pursuing the prospect just yet.
Among teams that have maintained contact with the high school senior are the Texas Longhorns, the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans.
While it seems as though the Buckeyes have earned a long term commitment from Henry, the recruitment process can sometimes include unexpected turns. Even with his senior year underway, these other schools can still make their continued interest known to him.
What has Henry’s fall schedule looked like?
Henry has visited Columbus, Ohio, multiple times this school year, one of them being for the Buckeyes’ Week 1 matchup against the Longhorns. The defensive showdown ended with a final score of 14-7, with the Buckeyes coming out on top.
The top prospect spoke with Rivals about how his experience was during this game, noting that the fact that Ohio State claimed a win in a game in a big game like this bolstered his positive feelings about the program, and that the Longhorns have not stopped pushing in his recruitment.
Oregon and USC are also trying to flip the five-star.
Oregon has been the most persistent in their efforts to flip Henry, as they look to obtain both him and his fellow Mater Dei teammate and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who committed to Ohio State on May 4.
Henry has also been able to focus on high school football this season, after missing almost all of his junior season due to a knee injury.
Henry’s resume as a prospect
On the 247Sports composite rankings, Henry is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and the No. 18 overall player in the nation.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says that the Santa Ana, California, native “has tremendous length and flashes surprising agility and lateral quickness for a player his size.”
At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Henry’s size could make him a serious threat in the world of college football. Should he remain committed to the Buckeyes, they could utilize both him and Dixon-Wyatt in the years to come.
The Buckeyes are currently No. 1 in the country on the AP Poll, which helps strengthen their case for keeping top recruits.
Time will tell if other schools’ communications with Henry make an impact, but for now, he remains committed to Ohio State.